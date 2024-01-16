Clint Black Returns to the Alabama Theatre This Month

Country legend Clint Black will be at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham with special guests Lisa Hartman Black and Lily Pearl Black on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Tickets start at $35 plus applicable fees and are on sale now.

This morning Black announced a limited special event series of seven shows featuring his wife, actress and singer Lisa Hartman Black, and his daughter, recording artist Lily Pearl Black, as special guests.

“It’s a very special time for me when my wife and daughter join me on stage,” explained Clint Black. “The crowds have been loving it and we’re all excited to have them back on the tour.”