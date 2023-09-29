Audiences Moved, Art Evolves at Red Mountain Theatre's Sixth Annual Human Rights New Works Festival

Red Mountain Theatre's Human Rights New Works Festival showcases powerful and thought-provoking performances.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

Audiences Moved, Art Evolves at Red Mountain Theatre's Sixth Annual Human Rights New Works Festival

Red Mountain Theatre held its annual Human Rights New Works Festival from September 22-24, 2023.

Now in its sixth year, Red Mountain Theatre's Human Rights New Works Festival has gained momentum and a reputation as an artistic incubator. Under the leadership of Executive Director Keith Cromwell, two musicals, She Reached for Heaven and Sam's Room, continued to evolve through the creative process in front of appreciative audiences this year. Afterwards, the performances were augmented by talkbacks including community partners, casts and creative teams.

Set against the backdrop of the greatest drug crisis in our country's history, She Reached for Heaven is an original coming-of-age story that grapples with addiction and loss. With book and music by Oliver Houser and book by Hunter Bell, this musical was inspired by Johann Hari's TED Talk "Everything You Think You Know About Addiction Is Wrong," which posits that the solution to addiction is human connection. Audience members audibly wept as the main character, Jes, fell into and then battled her way out of opioid addiction. Representatives from the Jefferson County Department of Health and Recovery Resource Center then joined the post-show talkback to discuss support for those in recovery.

Speaking in the talkback, writer Oliver Houser said, "This is such an extraordinary experience to see this cast and creative team bring this story to life. We've been writing this for five years and, what's so exciting is, [this is] the second audience ever to see it in its entirety. I'm learning so much this last week and -- seeing you all experiencing this piece -- I'm just taking it all in."

Sam's Room is a pop concert dramedy that follows Sam, a nonspeaking teenager, on his path to find a way to communicate. The production was included in the first Human Rights New Works Festival (2018) and returned after being reworked. In this production, the role of Sam was adapted for a neurodivergent young actor, to bring an inclusive and poignant element to the show. The audience embraced his performance, a reflection of the care the creative team took together in evolving the role.

"It's been wonderful being back at Red Mountain Theatre, and we're so grateful to have the opportunity to go deeper on this project that means so much to us," said Caitlin Marie Bell, musical collaborator for Sam's Room. Bell joined fellow collaborators Trey Coates-Mitchell, Dale Sampson and Hillary Key onstage to chat, along with community representatives from United Ability and Spring Valley School.

ABOUT RED MOUNTAIN THEATRE

Red Mountain Theatre is an organization that inspires audiences through powerful theatre experiences led by professionals who deliver engaging performances produced and presented with artistic integrity. In addition to theatre productions, RMT offers educational programs that build positive life skills for young people and provide growth opportunities for theatre professionals. The Birmingham-based nonprofit organization has been inspiring audiences, changing lives and creating conversations through theatre experiences since 1979.



