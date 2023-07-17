Alabama Shakespeare Festival Reveals First New Southern Canon Commissions

This is a multi-year commitment to developing 22 new plays about transformative moments in the South.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
SISTER ACT Comes to the Bama Theatre This Month Photo 3 SISTER ACT Comes to the Bama Theatre This Month

Alabama Shakespeare Festival Reveals First New Southern Canon Commissions

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Robert Schenkkan is among four prolific playwrights to be commissioned as part of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival's (ASF) ambitious New Southern Canon, a multi-year commitment to developing 22 new plays about transformative moments in the South.

In addition to Schenkkan, the playwrights include: Brooklyn-based playwright-actor Donnetta Lavinia Grays; Lauren Gunderson, one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015; and Afro-Futurist writer Mansa Ra. Bios on each appear below.

“The vision of the Southern Writers Festival is to grow the Southern theater canon with stories steeped in specificity and reflective of the diversity of the region yesterday, today, and tomorrow,” said Rick Dildine, artistic director of ASF. “By telling the stories of our people and dramatizing our shared histories and unique narratives, we give voice to the communities of people who have called the South home for hundreds of years.”

Dildine expanded the scope of ASF's Southern Writers Project, which originated in 1991 and includes nearly 100 works to date, into a fully realized festival of new works and the largest and most ambitious commissioning program in the South. The enhanced program was announced in 2018 following a regional tour with Dildine and several playwrights, including Grays, to interview residents about the state of the South. The tour included 12 cities across seven states: Alabama (Anniston, Mobile, Montgomery), Arkansas (Elaine); Georgia (Atlanta); Louisiana (New Orleans); Mississippi (Jackson); South Carolina (Columbia, Greenville); Tennessee (Memphis, Nashville, Sewanee).

The newly commissioned work by the four playwrights will be incorporated into the ASF programming beginning in summer 2025. Additional playwrights will be selected in the ensuing years. All of the commissioned work will celebrate the important and lasting changes affecting the South's people, culture and land.



RELATED STORIES - Birmingham

1
SISTER ACT Comes to the Bama Theatre This Month Photo
SISTER ACT Comes to the Bama Theatre This Month

Sister Act comes to the Bama Theatre this month. Performances run July 20-23.

2
Pierre Marais, Crystal Kellogg & More To Star In CABARET At Alabama Shakespeare Festiv Photo
Pierre Marais, Crystal Kellogg & More To Star In CABARET At Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents Kander and Ebb's Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret, directed by Rick Dildine July 6 — Aug. 6 on the Festival Stage.

3
Theatre Tuscaloosa Brings Two National Awards Home To Title Town Photo
Theatre Tuscaloosa Brings Two National Awards Home To Title Town

Theatre Tuscaloosa's Launch Day (Love Stories from the Year 2108) by Michael Higgins brought home two national awards from the American Association of Community Theatre national festival (AACTFest) in Louisville, Kentucky on June 17, 2023.

4
Pierre Marais, Crystal Kellogg & More to Star in CABARET at Alabama Shakespeare Festiv Photo
Pierre Marais, Crystal Kellogg & More to Star in CABARET at Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Alabama Shakespeare Festival will present Kander and Ebb’s Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret, directed by ASF Artistic Director Rick Dildine this summer. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Birmingham SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten
Leeds Arts Council (7/27-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desert Safari in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-2/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Addams Family, The Musical
Leeds Arts Council (10/05-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (7/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Navigating the Digital Landscape Show
Breathing Storytellers (3/29-2/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Story
Leeds Arts Council (12/01-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Christmas
Pike Road Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footloose
Pike Road Theatre Company (7/13-7/30)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Red Mountain Theatre (7/21-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten
Leeds Arts Council (7/27-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You