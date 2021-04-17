Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch a Preview of La Monnaie De Munt's THE TURN OF THE SCREW

The production is directed by Andrea Breth with the British conductor Ben Glassberg.

Apr. 17, 2021  

Can't wait for La Monnaie De Munt's "The Turn of the Screw" to go online? Three members of the company are giving a sneak peek in an all new video posted to the company's Facebook page.

Check it out below!

Nothing is what it seems in Bly, an old English country house. When a new governess arrives, the children entrusted to her care seem to receive visits from the ghosts of the previous governess and her libertine lover. Events become ever more disturbing; the questions become ever more uncomfortable: what horrors occurred here before her arrival? Are the children innocent or not? Do you really see what you see?

Based on an intriguing ghost story by Henry James, Benjamin Britten's The Turn of the Screw is a psychological thriller in chamber opera format. The work's layered and emotionally charged nature is an ideal fit for the director Andrea Breth. Together with the British conductor Ben Glassberg, she turns the screw of your imagination until the tension becomes unbearable.

The production will stream from April 23, 2021.

Learn more here!


