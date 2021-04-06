Top Performing Arts Universities in Belgium!

Belgium has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in Belgium. Check out the list below!

Ecole LASSAD - International School of Theatre

The Ecole LASSAAD is a theatre school of international renown. It was created almost 35 years ago in Brussels, Belgium, by Lassaâd Saïdi, after he had taught for over ten years in France at the Lecoq school. There he worked in close collaboration with its founder and creator, Jacques Lecoq, in Paris.

In Europe the Ecole LASSAAD became a reference in theatre teaching. It became recognised as one of the most important schools of Movement that, through its pedagogical origins, defends the teaching of the Theatre of Gesture in its purest tradition. Lassaâd Saïdi and some of the teachers were the firsthand mainstays at the creation of this teaching.

It chooses to maintain its status as a free and independent school, thus guaranteeing a very high quality of teaching to which the whole team is committed. All the teachers come from the same pedagogy, each bringing the wealth of their own professional experience. In this way they contribute to the ongoing evolution of the school.

Lassaâd Saïdi is the co-director alongside Sylvie Saïdi/Richir, and is the principal teacher.

The British School of Brussels

At the heart of learning how to act is learning how to empathise. This subtle, difficult, life-changing skill has a range of applications that go beyond the theatre -- teaching students to better understand the lives of different individuals and cultures, giving them a broader understanding of the challenges faced by others, as well as building their confidence through a combination of performances and exercises that will bring even the quietest student out of their shell.

BSB is committed to providing students with excellent facilities to practice, rehearse, and stage productions. The purpose built 240 seat Brel Theatre is complemented by the 100 seat Horta studio. The School boasts excellent technical equipment and a costume department that's supported by our Textiles students.

Organised trips to the theatre are common, with students frequently travelling to a host of European countries to sample the finest in cultural excellence, from the classics to Contemporary Theatre and dance.

ISTA (International Schools Theatre Association)

BSB is a member of the ISTA (International Schools Theatre Association), a charitable company run by theatre educators and specialised artists.

As part of the ISTA Festival, our students experience the creative abilities of a group of international students and artists working together for an intensive three days.

ISTA organises Theatre Arts Programmes Symposium (TAPS) events, learning experiences as the foundation for further explorations of theatre.

LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Examinations)

For over 100 years, LAMDA has offered exams that foster an appreciation of literature, poetry and drama. While these opportunities exist in our Drama programme, LAMDA exams take skills even further in smaller groups.

Teachers from an organisation called Theatre in Education (TIE) deliver the LAMDA course around existing timetables, acting as an excellent additional opportunity without disrupting core learning.

Ghent University

Theatre, Performance and Media Studies at Ghent University is co-directed by Prof. Dr. Katharina Pewny and Prof. Dr. Christel Stalpaert. The programme has a unique interdisciplinary approach with an international, collaborative and practice-oriented research focus.

In this vein, the Theatre Studies programme at Ghent University has been expanded to include the study of Performance and Media Art; thus focusing on the theatrical in the broadest sense of the word. This widening of the scope towards all performing arts (drama, performance, puppet, object, dance and music theatre, ...) and media arts (photography, film, video, ...) is in line with the international academic move towards transversality and intermediality.

Subject matter is being offered to students in a range of teaching forms including lectures and highly interactive group sessions, group work and presentations. Exercises under intensive guidance familiarize students with specific methodological aspects of research; from the formulation of a well delineated research topic to the actual autonomous and critical research. Internships acquaint students with the sector and enable them to further develop their skills and to test their theoretical knowledge by practical experience.

The programme offers numerous future opportunities. Graduates are eligible for employment in the broad artistic and cultural field, either in auxiliary functions (with a Bachelor's degree) or in both executive and policymaking positions (with a Master's degree). This includes employment opportunities in museums, arts and cultural venues, the media, press and publishing houses, archives and documentation centres, agencies for the preservation of monuments, buildings and heritage, cultural tourism, galleries, education and other public services.

Luca School of Arts

In the Drama degree, you will learn to create and perform texts based on strong technical and theoretical knowledge. You will enjoy a broad and multifaceted training programme that prepares you for an artistic career on the stage or in the world of TV and cinema.

You will not only be trained as an artist who can expertly stage and perform a text, but also an artist with a distinctive voice in the performing arts world.

University of Antwerp

The University of Antwerp is a young, dynamic and forward-thinking university. It integrates the assets of its historic roots with its ambition to contribute positively to society.

The University of Antwerp develops, provides access to and disseminates scientific knowledge through research, teaching and service to society. It carries out these tasks in a spirit of academic freedom and responsibility.

The University of Antwerp espouses active pluralism. In that spirit, it stimulates critical research and teaching, reflection and debate on scientific, social, philosophical and ethical questions.

The University of Antwerp conducts creative and innovative scientific research which strives for international excellence. It stimulates both basic and applied research and their valorisation.

