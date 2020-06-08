The STARTS Prize 2020 Goes To Andrea Ling and Olga Kisselevu

STARTS stands for Science, Technology, and Arts. The European Commission's initiative aims to promote innovative cooperation between science, technology, and the arts and to bring it to the wider public's attention in the form of the annually awarded STARTS Prize.

The "STARTS PRIZE '20-Grand Prize Artistic Exploration" goes to the Canadian architect and installation artist Andrea Ling, and the "STARTS Prize '20 Grand Prize-Innovative Collaboration" is being awarded to the Russian artist Olga Kisseleva. Both artists can look forward to a STARTS trophy and 20,000 euros each.

On this occasion, the Honorary Mentions go to Julian Goldman (US) and Victoria Manganiello (US), Karen Palmer (GB), Dave Hakkens (NL), Pei-Ying Lin (TW), M Eifler (US), Paolo Cirio (IT), Avril Corroon (IE), David Quiles Guilló (ES), Lauren Lee McCarthy (US) and Jiabao Li (CN). The international and renowned STARTS jury consisted of Mara Balestrini (IT), Clara Blume (AT), Francesca Bria (IT), Domhnaill Hernon (IE), Nobu Ide (JP), Alexander Mankowsky (DE) and Kei Shimada (US/JP). In total, the STARTS Prize 2020 received 1,775 entries from 89 countries.

Related Articles Shows View More Belgium Stories

More Hot Stories For You