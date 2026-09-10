The Belgian National Orchestra Will Perform KOBEKINA X DVORAK

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The Belgian National Orchestra will present “Kobekina × Dvořák,” a program featuring cellist Anastasia Kobekina and conductor Vasily Petrenko, at venues across Belgium in October. The program will include Antonín Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104, and Sergei Rachmaninov’s Symphony No. 2 in E minor, Op. 27.

The performances are scheduled for Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Triangel in Sankt-Vith, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at Namur Concert Hall, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. at Bozar in Brussels and Oct. 12 at 8:15 p.m. at De Warande in Turnhout.

Petrenko will conduct the Belgian National Orchestra, with Kobekina serving as cello soloist. The program opens with Dvořák’s Cello Concerto, followed by Rachmaninov’s Second Symphony. The concert has an approximate running time of two hours.

At the Oct. 11 performance at Bozar, an introduction will begin at 2 p.m. and is free with a concert ticket. Tickets for the Brussels performance are priced from €11, with standard tickets ranging from €22 to €50 depending on seating. Tickets for the other performances are available through their respective venues and the Belgian National Orchestra.

“Kobekina × Dvořák” is part of the Belgian National Orchestra’s 2026-27 season and its Sunday Symphonies programming. The orchestra describes the program as pairing Dvořák’s Cello Concerto with Rachmaninov’s Second Symphony.

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