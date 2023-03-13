Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE INDIAN QUEEN Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

Performances run 18-25 March 2023.

Mar. 13, 2023  
THE INDIAN QUEEN Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen

The Indian Queen comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen this week. Performances run 18-25 March 2023.

A fascinating theatrical hype swept through 17th-century London: dramatick opera combined spoken drama with music, dance and spectacular sets. The success of these musicals avant-la-lettre was due to the irresistible music of Henry Purcell. Just before his death, the composer was still involved in The Indian Queen, a heroic drama about the battle between the Queen of Mexico and a mysterious Inca General.

The blood-curdling intrigue balances between political drama and family saga, and ends in a havoc that could easily compete with the average season finale of Game of Thrones. Director Guy Cassiers took a leap that few have attempted: he embraced The Indian Queen in all its hybridity and gave it a contemporary interpretation.

Together with a star cast of singers and actors, and with Emmanuelle Haïm's baroque ensemble Le Concert d'Astrée, Cassiers delivers one of the most successful stagings of dramatick opera today.




