ROMEO ET JULIETTE and More Set For La Monnaie 2026-27 Season

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La Monnaie will launch the 2026-27 season with dance, free public events and the opening production of Charles Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette.”

Rather than opening the season with a concert, La Monnaie will present Sasha Waltz & Guests’ “Beethoven 7.” The production takes Beethoven’s complete Seventh Symphony as the basis for a new work featuring 14 dancers. Waltz previously choreographed two movements from the symphony in the ruins of Delphi. The production marks a return to dance on the La Monnaie stage.

The season opening will also include a series of public dance workshops. Open sessions took place Aug. 13 and 14 at the Ateliers de la Monnaie, with two additional sessions scheduled for Aug. 23 on Place de la Monnaie. The workshops are part of Bal Moderne and are presented with the support of the Brussels Dance Festival.

La Monnaie will also open its doors for a free day of programming Saturday, Sept. 5. The event will feature free concerts, tours and other activities throughout the Royal Theatre of La Monnaie and its Ateliers. Guided tours of the theater’s red-and-gold Hall will be accompanied by pop-up concerts, while the day will conclude with a free open-air screening of Donizetti’s “L’Elisir d’amore” on Place de la Monnaie.

The first opera production of the season will be Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette,” conducted by Valentina Peleggi and directed by Julia Burbach. Opening night is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29, followed by 10 additional performances.

The season opening follows a notable summer for La Monnaie and sets the stage for a 2026-27 season spanning opera, dance and public programming.

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