OperaVision Streams Animated FIDELIO

An animated version of Fidelio is being streamed on OperaVision on 24 October at 17:00 CET and available for 6 months.

Watch a teaser below!

A young couple dreams of a better world, but is confronted with bitter reality when one of them is imprisoned for his ideals. If she wants to see her lover alive again, she will have to find a way to free him...

In this animated version of Fidelio, the cliché of the Beauty waiting to be rescued by Prince Charming is seriously debunked. Leonore herself braves a thousand dangers to free her imprisoned lover. Commissioned by OperaVision and the Belgian artist collective WALPURGIS to celebrate the Beethoven anniversary and World Opera Day, director Judith Vindevogel and animator Roman Khochkov have condensed Beethoven's masterpiece into 15 minutes for young audiences - a 'lifesaving opera' about humanity and love.

Check out the production at https://operavision.eu/en/library/performances/operas/fidelio-children.

