NICKY SPENCE & DYLAN PEREZ Come to La Monnaie/De Munt

Be sure to mark it in your diary: Nicky Spence is returning to La Monnaie! In the past, the Scottish tenor has captured hearts in Brussels with his performances as Števa Buryja in Jenůfa and Nikita in From the House of the Dead. For his recital debut at La Monnaie, however, Spence sticks closer to his roots, exploring the songs by British and American composers to uncover buried treasures.

Works by: Benjamin Britten, THOMAS ADES, CHARLES GRIFFES, Samuel Barber, Margaret Bonds & Stephen Sondheim

The performance is on 1 April 2022.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaiedemunt.be/en/program/2005-nicky-spence-dylan-perez.