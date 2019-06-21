MIDSUMMER MOZARTIADE FESTIVAL to Return to Place Des Martyrs

The Midsummer Mozartiade Festival is back at Place Des Martyrs June 30 through July 7.

Here you will discover - as well as an intimate theatre that is perfect for classical music performance and an oft-overlooked 18th-century heritage site - the first true masterpiece of German opera, performed by a talented troupe of young professional singers. This year, the festival shines its spotlights on Die Entführung aus dem Serail, Mozart's most popular opera during his lifetime. A fully-staged opera production, a three-part recital series on an Oriental theme, free concerts on the square, free lectures in the bookshop... this summer's festival offers something for everyone, from culture lovers to curious newcomers.

Premiered on July 16, 1782 at Vienna's Burgtheater, Die Entfu?hrung aus dem Serail was innovative, full of new ideas, the first true masterpiece of German opera. Hailed as a triumph from that opening night onwards, this brilliant Singspiel was to become Mozart's most popular work during his lifetime. It traveled all over Germany before pursuing a meteoric career throughout Europe. Despite the local domination of French opera, the work was finally appreciated for the first time in Brussels on July 31, 1829 at the The?a?tre de la Monnaie, during a summer season given by a German company.

For more information about the Midsummer Mozartiade Festival, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Belgium Stories

More Hot Stories For You