MAHLER 4 Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in May

January 20, 2023

The rarely performed Ernani is often referred to as Giuseppe Verdi's first masterpiece. The grand master of Italian Romanticism no longer opted for a predominantly political approach, but brought the individual to the fore. Verdi found the ideal raw material in Victor Hugo's play Hernani, ou l'Honneur Castillan, one of the key works of French Romanticism in which the emphasis came to lie on raw and realistic emotions.