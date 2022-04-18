La Monnaie/De Munt Will Host a Memorial to Philippe Boesmans

On Tuesday 19 April, at 3 pm, La Monnaie will bid farewell to Philippe Boesmans. We wish to honour this composer, who meant so much to our house with a musical tribute in our Main Auditorium. Musicians from the La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra and artists who worked closely with Philippe throughout his illustrious career will perform a selection of his works or share their stories.

This memorial is freely accessible without reservation. It would mean a lot to the composer's family and to La Monnaie if we could count on your presence.

PROGRAMME

We honour Philippe Boesmans with testimonies and, of course, music: the programme includes Chambres d'à côté, Ornamented Zone, 6 Tunes, excerpts from Au Monde, Pinocchio, Yvonne, Reigen and Wintermärchen, performed by musicians from La Monnaie, several pianists and the Ensemble Musiques Nouvelles.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaiedemunt.be/en/program/2388-philippe-boesmans-memorial.