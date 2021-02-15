Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

La Monnaie / De Munt - Brussel MOZART SYMPHONY 39

Live-streaming 21.02.2021.

Feb. 15, 2021  


La Monnaie / De Munt - Brussel will present Mozart Symphony 39 in concert.

A youthful double concerto and a mature symphony. Paris versus Vienna. The glamour and refinement of a noble commission alongside the profundity of a symphonic testament. So the whole gamut of human emotions, expressed in two works that bear all the hallmarks of a multifaceted genius: Mozart.

After Mozart Akademie and Der Schauspieldirektor, this concert, conducted by music director Alain Altinoglu, rounds off a whole month of Mozart at La Monnaie. Unfortunately, it is not possible to take a seat in our Main Auditorium for this cathartic evening of music but, thanks to our livestream, you don't need to miss a second of it.

Learn more here.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Orfeh
Orfeh
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kyle Taylor Parker

Related Articles View More Belgium Stories
Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Announces Changes In Spring Programme Photo

Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Announces Changes In Spring Programme

La Monnaie and Théâtre du Capitole Will Both Remain Closed Until March Photo

La Monnaie and Théâtre du Capitole Will Both Remain Closed Until March

February is Mozart Month at La Monnaie Photo

February is Mozart Month at La Monnaie

Alejo Pérez Conducts Festive Reunion of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Symphony Orchestra Photo

Alejo Pérez Conducts Festive Reunion of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Symphony Orchestra and Chorus


More Hot Stories For You

  • Jefferson Performing Arts Society Presents ARSENIC AND OLD LACE
  • Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Announces Auditions For THE GOOD DOCTOR
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • Jefferson Performing Arts Society to Present ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST