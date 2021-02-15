La Monnaie / De Munt - Brussel MOZART SYMPHONY 39



La Monnaie / De Munt - Brussel will present Mozart Symphony 39 in concert.

A youthful double concerto and a mature symphony. Paris versus Vienna. The glamour and refinement of a noble commission alongside the profundity of a symphonic testament. So the whole gamut of human emotions, expressed in two works that bear all the hallmarks of a multifaceted genius: Mozart.

After Mozart Akademie and Der Schauspieldirektor, this concert, conducted by music director Alain Altinoglu, rounds off a whole month of Mozart at La Monnaie. Unfortunately, it is not possible to take a seat in our Main Auditorium for this cathartic evening of music but, thanks to our livestream, you don't need to miss a second of it.

