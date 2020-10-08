KVS Brussels Presents ICE - BAHAR TEMIZ

The stream takes place on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT – 3:30 PM EDT.

KVS Brussel presents ICE - Bahar Temiz on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT - 3:30 PM EDT.

ICE is choreographed for a body and a bunch of ropes. Bahar Temiz starts from stories about polar explorers, and their expeditions to Antarctica in the beginning of the 20th century. Driven by a desire for discovery, they expose themselves to extreme conditions and put their lives at risk, and step into an unknown world of ice - a world that is now fading away. Past and future coexist under the dazzling crust of the cold.

