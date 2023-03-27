Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CRUSADE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in April

Performances run 27 April - 29 October 2023.

Mar. 27, 2023  
CRUSADE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in April

Worldwide, children are trapped in factories full of well-known brands. Sewing, stitching, toiling. For the powerful and the multinational. Worldwide, children descend daily into mines full of easy money.

Worldwide, children flee from destruction to another 'tomorrow'. With a tireless resilience, looking for the freedom and self-realisation they deserve. Kruistocht (Crusade) is a contemporary family opera by Johan De Smet and Frederik Neyrinck which zooms in on children's slavery and migration by children.

In a diverse cast of all ages, with more than fifty children onstage and a musical alliance between orchestra and the Compact Disk Dummies, we find Marjan De Schutter, who captivated last season in Der Silbersee. Kruistocht is a theatrical quest for the rights of the child. A journey through history about a necessary battle that has yet to be won.

Performances run 27 April - 29 October 2023.





Renowned Theater CollectIve Ontroerend Goed Finds New Home At NTGent Photo
Renowned Theater CollectIve Ontroerend Goed Finds New Home At NTGent
Two of the main players in the Belgian theatre scene are joining  forces. The renowned theatre company Ontroerend Goed, that moves the world from Ghent, has been appointed artist in  residence at theatre house NTGent in their hometown for the  coming five years.
THE INDIAN QUEEN Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
THE INDIAN QUEEN Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
The Indian Queen comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen this week. Performances run 18-25 March 2023.
Skyfalls Ola Rapace Delights Fans At Bond In Motion Expo In Brussels Photo
Skyfall's Ola Rapace Delights Fans At Bond In Motion Expo In Brussels
Skyfall's Ola Rapace was special guest at Bond in Motion exhibition in Brussels. The Swedish actor spent the day with fans and took the time to pose in front of the camera with them.
A New Immersive TRISTAN UND ISOLD Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Photo
A New Immersive TRISTAN UND ISOLD Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
A new production of Tristan und Isolde will be an experience that even seasoned Wagnerians may have rarely encountered. French filmmaker Philippe Grandrieux makes his opera directorial debut, drawing the audience into an intoxicating trance in which voices, bodies, images and light depict Richard Wagner's musical fever dream. 

More Hot Stories For You


Renowned Theater CollectIve Ontroerend Goed Finds New Home At NTGentRenowned Theater CollectIve Ontroerend Goed Finds New Home At NTGent
March 15, 2023

Two of the main players in the Belgian theatre scene are joining  forces. The renowned theatre company Ontroerend Goed, that moves the world from Ghent, has been appointed artist in  residence at theatre house NTGent in their hometown for the  coming five years.
THE INDIAN QUEEN Comes to Opera Ballet VlaanderenTHE INDIAN QUEEN Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
March 13, 2023

The Indian Queen comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen this week. Performances run 18-25 March 2023.
Skyfall's Ola Rapace Delights Fans At Bond In Motion Expo In BrusselsSkyfall's Ola Rapace Delights Fans At Bond In Motion Expo In Brussels
March 1, 2023

Skyfall's Ola Rapace was special guest at Bond in Motion exhibition in Brussels. The Swedish actor spent the day with fans and took the time to pose in front of the camera with them.
A New Immersive TRISTAN UND ISOLD Comes to Opera Ballet VlaanderenA New Immersive TRISTAN UND ISOLD Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
February 23, 2023

A new production of Tristan und Isolde will be an experience that even seasoned Wagnerians may have rarely encountered. French filmmaker Philippe Grandrieux makes his opera directorial debut, drawing the audience into an intoxicating trance in which voices, bodies, images and light depict Richard Wagner's musical fever dream. 
SATYAGRAHA is Now Playing at Opera Ballet VlaanderenSATYAGRAHA is Now Playing at Opera Ballet Vlaanderen
February 20, 2023

The American composer Philip Glass created with Satyagraha – the power of truth – a portrait opera about Mahatma Gandhi. The focus is on his early years in South Africa, where he developed his ideas about non-violent civil disobedience. 
share