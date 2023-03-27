CRUSADE Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in April

Worldwide, children are trapped in factories full of well-known brands. Sewing, stitching, toiling. For the powerful and the multinational. Worldwide, children descend daily into mines full of easy money.

Worldwide, children flee from destruction to another 'tomorrow'. With a tireless resilience, looking for the freedom and self-realisation they deserve. Kruistocht (Crusade) is a contemporary family opera by Johan De Smet and Frederik Neyrinck which zooms in on children's slavery and migration by children.

In a diverse cast of all ages, with more than fifty children onstage and a musical alliance between orchestra and the Compact Disk Dummies, we find Marjan De Schutter, who captivated last season in Der Silbersee. Kruistocht is a theatrical quest for the rights of the child. A journey through history about a necessary battle that has yet to be won.

Performances run 27 April - 29 October 2023.