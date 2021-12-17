Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CARMEN Comes to La Monnaie in 2022

The performances run 23 January - 13 February 2022.

Dec. 17, 2021  
CARMEN Comes to La Monnaie in 2022

Carmen comes to La Monnaie in 2022. The performances run 23 January - 13 February 2022.

Carmen: or how a groundbreakingly creative opéra comique from 1875 has today become a veritable legend, feeding the collective psyche with images, preconceived ideas, and distinctive melodies. Here, you can forget the Gypsy girl, the tobacco factory, Seville and its street festivals!

For his third production at La Monnaie, Dmitri Tcherniakov presents a radical show. With a realistic setting, it cuts to the core of the legend and thus of the projections and fantasies surrounding our heroine. At the centre of the drama, some emotionally disillusioned modern-day men and women prepare to 'perform' Carmen as a therapeutic exercise. The simple role play rapidly transforms into an uncontrollable mechanism whereby a man, consumed by passion, becomes unable to separate himself from his character. Emmanuel Villaume and José Miguel Pérez-Sierra will alternately conduct this intensely passionate score, in which every note serves to enhance the drama.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1955-carmen.


