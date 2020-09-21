Burglars Hit Theatre du Midi in Brussels Days After Official Opening

The burglars took thousands of euros worth of technical equipment and material.

Theatre du Midi in Brussels was hit by a burglary just days after its official opening last week, The Brussels Times reports.

The burglars took thousands of euros worth of technical equipment and material.

"Two days after we officially reopened, this burglary is a blow in the face," director Mohammed Saadane said. "Right now we want to show that the cultural sector lives and connects... but then this happens. It's terrible."

Police are still looking for the burglars. It is still unclear how they got into the building, but police will continue to analyze security camera footage.

Despite the burglary, the theatre presented its planned shows on Sunday, and upcoming programming will not be altered because of this issue.

Read more on The Brussels Times.

Shows View More Belgium Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You