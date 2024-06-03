Bozar Launches New Music Season 'A Room Full of New Voices'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bozar's new music season is all about space and new voices. ‘A Room Full of New Voices’ may be taken quite literally. Under the motto, new creations and formats resound, bringing together space, eras and musical styles.

Inside the Palace's walls, something is moving. A multitude of voices take up residence at Bozar. Inspiring composers get a detailed portrait, while celebrated artists broaden our view of early music with unexpected interpretations. Experience opera classics or renew your listening and viewing experience with a VR opera. During a Concert Croissant, you even take your place on stage together with the musicians. This is Bozar in all its multiplicity. This is A Room Full of New Voices.

Bozar will present more than 265 different performances, 15 international orchestras, 6 Belgian premieres, in 9series.

The new season will be kicked off with a festive opening week from 16 to 22 September.

Ticket sales for the ’24 - ’25 season will start from 4 June at 10 am.

