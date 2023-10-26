BIG BANG Festival Comes to Bozar Next Month

BIG BANG is just around the corner, which is, of course, great news because the festival has since become one of the most adventurous music festivals for young fans of sound and image. BIG BANG takes children seriously and programmes top performers who already dare to colour outside the lines.



This year includes Zonzo Compagnie’s highly praised performance Hey Meredith, which takes you into the wonderful world of Meredith Monk. An exciting cinematic concert by jazz pianist Tania Giannouli to the short films of Spanish cinema pioneer Segundo de Chomón and, of course, many new music rooms with Oscar & Wolf, Lieselot De Wilde, Revue Blanche, BRUitAL and Duo Mathis.



To top it all off, in our Henry Le Boeuf Hall, we’re showcasing the exciting symphonic performance Orchestrascope together with the Belgian National Orchestra conducted by Victor Jacob!