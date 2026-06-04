XANADU to Open at CCBC Essex with Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre
The roller-skating musical plays the F. Scott Black Theatre, blending ELO hits with Greek mythology.
Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre, in residence at CCBC Essex, will perform Xanadu June 12 – 28, 2026 in the Robert and Eleanor Romadka College Center, F. Scott Black Theatre, CCBC Essex 7201 Rossville Blvd.
Xanadu is a high-energy, feel-good musical inspired by the cult-classic 1980s film blending pop hits from Electric Light Orchestra and Olivia Newton-John with Greek mythology. The show follows a muse who descends from Mount Olympus to inspire an artist—and accidentally falls in love. Bursting with roller-skating fun, disco flair and tongue-in-cheek humor, Xanadu celebrates the power of creativity and the joy of following your dreams.
Performances will run June 12, 13, 26, 27 at 8 p.m.; and June 14, 28 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $22 adults, $20 seniors (age 60+), $14 child (12 and under), free for CCBC students with current ID and are available at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787) or online.
Directed and choreographed by Quae Simpson with Stacey Antoine as musical director. The stage managers are Victor Scigala and Breanna Wilson. Set design by Sammy Jungwirth, lighting designer is Thomas Gardner, sound design by Terry Edwards with Tammy Oppel as costumer.
Based on the Universal Pictures film, the screenplay is written by Richard Danus and Marc Rubel. It was originally produced on Broadway by Robert Ahrens, Dan Vickery, Tar Smith, B. Swibel, Sara Murchison, Dale Smith and Cari Smulyan. The book was written by Douglas Carter Beane with music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar.
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