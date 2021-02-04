Way Off Broadway Announces Change to Spring Production

In Way Off Broadway's continued efforts to follow health and safety guidelines so that the theatre may continue to provide live entertainment in the safest manner possible, WOB has limited the number of guests at each performance, as well as the size of the cast on stage. In so doing, the theatre's producers realize that these limits on the size of casts require a change to the upcoming spring production.

Way Off Broadway was scheduled to welcome the Broadway classic Oliver! back to its stage after more than 20 years, beginning in March. However, to do so would require a cast larger than producers believed to be prudent at this time. In its place, Way Off Broadway has announced the musical comedy Ruthless!

In Ruthless! The Musical, eight-year-old Tina Denmark knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking in her school musical. As she discovers her talent's origin, she proves she's will to do anything to win the starring role . . . including murdering the leading lady! Ruthless! The Musical lovingly spoofs Broadway musicals from Gypsy to Mame and iconic Hollywood films including All About Eve and The Bad Seed. A hilarious romp through the world of Broadway, child acting, parenthood, and unbridled ambition, this campy cult favorite will leave audiences in stitches.

Ruthless! will open March 26th and run through May 29th with performances every Friday and Saturday evenings and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sundays of each month.

Way Off Broadway's production of the Joel Paley/Marvin Laird musical will be directed by Bill Kiska, with music direction by Megan E. West. Casting will be announced shortly.

To learn more about Ruthless!, or any of Way Off Broadway's productions, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.