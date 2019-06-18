Way Off Broadway Announces Auditions For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

With The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre's current 25th Anniversary Season coming to a close, the theatre has announced auditions for Little Shop of Horrors, the opening show of its 2019/2020 Season.

Auditions for the cult classic Little Shop of Horrors will be held on Monday, July 8th beginning at 7:00 p.m. at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre located at 5 Willowdale Drive in Frederick, Maryland.

Those interested in auditioning should bring a headshot and resume, as well as 16 bars of prepared music and be ready to sing and read from the script. The role of Audrey II's voice has already been cast but all other roles are open and non-union paying. Those auditioning should be 18 or older. No appointments are necessary and an accompanist will be provided.

A detailed character breakdown, as well as production information can be found on the theatre's Audition Page at www.wayoffbroadway.com.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows, Little Shop Of Horrors is a charmingly tongue in cheek comedy that been produced around the world.

Way Off Broadway's production will run September 20 - November 2, 2019, with performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month. A specific performance calendar can be found at www.wayoffbroadway.com.

Little Shop of Horrors, which is based on the film by Roger Corman with a screenplay by Charles Griffith, has a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. Way Off Broadway's staging will be directed by Bill Kiska, with music direction by Jordan B. Stocksdale.

To learn more about The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre or any of its productions, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com or www.Facebook.com/wayoffbroadway.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is proud to be celebrating its 25th Silver Anniversary Season! Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area's theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage. Productions have included Disney's Beauty & the Beast, Sister Act, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Monty Python's Spamalot, Noises Off, The Addams Family, Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, Legally Blonde, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hairspray, South Pacific, The Drowsy Chaperone, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Full Monty, Mel Brooks' The Producers, CATS, The Wedding Singer, Evita, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, La Cage aux Folles, Guys & Dolls, Steel Magnolias, Annie, Bye Bye, Birdie, The King & I, ...Forum, Lend Me a Tenor, Joseph..., Blood Brothers, Mame, and 42nd Street. In addition to its regular season, the theatre produces a number of special events throughout the year including an annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus) and an interactive mysteries series. www.wayoffbroadway.com





