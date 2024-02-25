Video: Mahkai Dominique Talks CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY at Everyman Theatre

Watch a chat with Mahkai Dominique, who plays Ermina Crump in, CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY at Everyman Theatre below!

Dominique discusses her "life of the party" character, as well as the women who taught her to embrace her true self in her own life.

In Everyman’s fifth Lynn Nottage production, 17-year-old Ernestine Crump adjusts to her new life in 1950s Brooklyn after the passing of her mother. Amidst navigating her grief, she finds herself, both physically and spiritually, in an unfamiliar place where odds seem stacked against her.

Caught between her father’s spirituality and her aunt’s activism, she learns to find her own definition of the American Dream. This poignant and gripping story offers a look at what it truly means to find strength in unity.



