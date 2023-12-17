VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes with Danny Gavigan of DIAL M FOR MURDER at Everyman Theatre

Watch an interview with Everyman Resident Company Member, Danny Gavigan, who keeps audiences on the edge of their seats with his role of Captain Lesgate in DIAL M FOR MURDER below!

Everyman Theatre is presenting the Baltimore premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of the Frederick Knott classic murder mystery, Dial M for Murder, onstage now through December 31. This classic thriller, which served as inspiration for Hitchcock's iconic film, presents a twisted tale of a former writer, Tony Wendice, who concocts a plan to murder his wealthy wife, Margot. With the help of a sharp-witted detective, Margot fights to clear her name and reveal the truth about her husband's deadly scheme.

Jeffrey Hatcher's script layers clever dialogue and unexpected plot twists with a contemporary exploration of greed, power, and manipulation. With its high-stakes storyline, Dial M for Murder will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Hitchcock's film, from Knott's original play, has Tony living off his wife Margot's family fortune. Upon discovering Margot's affair with Mark, an American thriller novelist, Tony hatches an elaborate plan to murder her for her money. This new adaptation's reimagining introduces a twist to the tale, with Mark's character becoming Maxine, and Tony being depicted as a failed writer who works as Maxine's book publicist. Throughout the play, Hatcher expertly weaves Maxine's insights on the art of thriller-writing and the gradual buildup of suspense, adding a unique narrative element to this gripping new play.

Everyman's production of Dial M for Murder will feature a full cast of its Resident Company of Actors including Megan Anderson (A Doll's House) as Maxine Hadley, Danny Gavigan (Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery) as Lesgate, Beth Hylton (The Sound Inside) as Margot Wendice, Tony Nam (Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery) as Tony Wendice, and Bruce Randolph Nelson (Harvey) as Inspector Hubbard.

The production is directed by Everyman Founding Artistic Director, Vincent M. Lancisi. Alongside Lancisi, the creative team is composed of many Everyman Resident Artists including Daniel Ettinger (Set Design), David Burdick (Costume Design), Harold F Burgess II (Lighting Design), Gary Logan (Dialects), Lewis Shaw (Fights and Intimacy) and returning to Everyman is Megumi Katayama (Sound Design & Original Music). Megumi's sound design was previously featured in Everyman's production of Dinner and Cake and The Skin of Our Teeth. Malory Hartman joins as Assistant Lighting Designer, and Resident Artist & Production Manager, Cat Wallis will serve as Stage Manager for this production.

Performances run through Sunday, December 31, with additional specially scheduled performances around the holidays. Tickets start at $29, with accessible Pay-What-You-Choose seats available for every performance.



