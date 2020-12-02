Tune In for CHICKEN OF THE SEA at Adventure Theatre's Story Time

This Sunday, December 6, StoryTime welcomes Pulitzer Prize winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen and award-winning illustrator Thi Bui who will read from their whimsical children's book Chicken of the Sea and discuss with Artistic Director Chil Kong what inspired them to write this intrepid chicken journey. Adventure Theatre MTC's Storytimes are Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook Live.

A whimsical and unexpected adventure tale, Chicken of the Sea originated in the five-year-old mind of Ellison Nguyen, son of Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen; father and son committed the story to the page, then enlisted the artistic talents of Caldecott Honor winner Thi Bui and her thirteen-year-old son, Hien Bui-Stafford, to illustrate it. This unique collaboration between two generations of artists and storytellers invites you aboard for adventure, even if you're chicken. Maybe especially if you're chicken.

In the adventure, a band of intrepid chickens leave behind the boredom of farm life, joining the crew of the pirate ship Pitiless to seek fortune and glory on the high seas. Led by a grizzled captain into the territory of the Dog Knights, they soon learn what it means to be courageous, merciful, and not seasick quite so much of the time.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are delighted to showcase family collaboration to tell new stories. Says Kong, "To read and explore the work of young minds and talent supported by parents with their own pedigree warms my heart. These children are the future that will shape storytelling-in books, digitally, and on stage for the next generation."

Sunday StoryTime will premiere free on Facebook December 6, 2020 at 2PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You