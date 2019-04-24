The Hippodrome Presents Terry Deary

Terry Deary - author of the acclaimed Horrible Histories series of books - is to appear in the stage shows of Awful Egyptians and Terrible Tudors at Darlington Hippodrome in June.

Sunderland-born author Terry Deary has brought fun and learning to millions of children with his Horrible Histories series of books. The books work on so many levels, children love them for their interesting detail, vast information and humorous images while adults love them for getting children interested in history.

The Birmingham Stage Company returns to Darlington Hippodrome in June with two of their hugely popular stage adaptations of Terry's books Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians - and as a treat for Darlington audiences, Terry Deary will be making a special appearance in every performance.

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead!

So it's time to prepare yourselves for two amazing shows live on stage. Using incredible actors and ground-breaking 3D special effects, these two shows are guaranteed to thrill audiences young and old. Historical figures and events will come alive on stage and hover at your fingertips.

Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians run at Darlington Hippodrome from Thursday 20 to Sunday 23 June. For further information or to book call the box office on 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





