Talent Machine Company Names Kelly Balmaceda as First-Ever Executive Director

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Talent Machine Company will welcome its new – and first ever – Executive Director, Kelly Balmaceda. A visionary arts leader, educator, producer, and performer, Balmaceda brings nearly two decades of experience in nonprofit arts management, music education and community engagement.

Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for The Talent Machine, Central Maryland's premier children's theater company, as the organization continues to expand its impact on young performers and strengthen its long-term future.

Originally from Maryland, Balmaceda returns to the area after years of serving arts communities across the country as a military spouse. Throughout her career, she has founded and led arts organizations, developed youth-centered programming, produced professional performances, and built thriving educational and artistic communities.

Most recently, Balmaceda served as Director of Events and Programs for the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS), an international organization serving more than 7,000 members. Previously, she founded a nonprofit opera company, created a community performing arts center, launched youth choir and ensemble programs, and developed an early childhood arts curriculum that expanded into local schools and preschools.

“We are so excited to welcome Kelly to the Talent Machine family,” said Lea Capps, President and Artistic Director of The Talent Machine Company. “From our very first conversations, her energy, vision and passion aligned perfectly with the heart of our Company. Kelly brings a deep appreciation for the arts and for the transformative effects the arts can have on children, and we are looking forward to the future we will build together.”

Balmaceda said she is honored to join the organization at such an important moment in its history.

“I am passionate about creating spaces that inspire young artists to discover their own talents,” Balmaceda said. “The Talent Machine's commitment to youth, education and artistic excellence resonates deeply with me, professionally and personally. Returning home to Maryland and investing in the artistic lives of young people in this community is exciting – and an honor.”

Hiring an Executive Director is a strategic investment in what's next for The Talent Machine Company. While the organization has built a strong reputation for artistic excellence and youth development, the Executive Director will help the Company strengthen its infrastructure and build and enhance community partnerships in support of its long-term goals — including the dream of a permanent theater home.

Don't Miss a Baltimore News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...