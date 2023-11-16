Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

THE WIZARD OF OZ is Coming to Hagerstown This Holiday Season

Catch the performances on December 2nd and 3rd at the historic Maryland Theatre.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

The Wizard of Oz comes to Hagerstown MD to start the Holiday Season! Join ACT and The Historic Maryland Theatre as they bring you one of the most iconic stories ever told!

After a tornado hurls through Kansas, Dorothy Gale and her dog, Toto, are swept away from their home to the colorful and vibrant Land of Oz. In order to find their way back home, they must embark on a journey to the Emerald City, where the Wizard of Oz resides. On the way, they are accompanied by a Scarecrow who wants a brain, a Tin Man who wants a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. They are hopeful that the Wizard will be able to fulfill their wishes, but not far behind them is the Wicked Witch of the West, who is out for revenge on Dorothy after she accidentally killed her sister, the Wicked Witch of the East.

ACT has been known in the area for bringing high quality, top notch shows, with incredible local talent. However, this show stars newcomer Lauren Profit alongside ACT favorites Jeremy Trammelle as Scarecrow, Robbie Soto as Tin Man, Jeffrey Clise as Lion, Scott Ruble as the Wicked Witch of the West, Suanne L. Thompson as Glinda and a slew of other ACT favorites and newcomers in this heartwarming, beautiful, show.

Soto said "The show is familiar, but the chemistry between the four of us is really unmatched. It's been a ball to get with everyone and do this show". ACT is finishing off their 2023 year with a familiar show while they get amped up for their 2024 start that is sure to be incredible. More details will follow soon!

For those who are interested, the show runs December 2nd at 7:30 and 3rd at 2:00pm at the historic Maryland Theatre in Downtown Hagerstown. More information can be found at Click Here


