THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to be Presented by Maryland Ensemble Theatre and Frederick Community College

Maryland Ensemble Theatre will present its upcoming production of The Rocky Horror Show, co-produced with Frederick Community College Theatre. This collaboration provides FCC students with a unique opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals, offering a mutually beneficial partnership for both MET and Theatre FCC by sharing the production costs of a mainstage musical – a challenge often faced by educational institutions and midsize theatre companies.

The story follows Brad and Janet, a squeaky clean couple who encounter car trouble and seek refuge in the gothic castle of the eccentric Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter. What starts as a plea for help turns into an outrageous adventure as Frank ‘N’ Furter and his bizarre staff of Transylvanians introduce the couple to a world they never imagined.

MET is no stranger to The Rocky Horror Show, having staged it in 2019, 2016, 2002, and 2001. In line with tradition, audience participation will be a central element, with prop kits available for purchase at each performance. Director Tad Janes noted: “There’s a long history of audience involvement with this show. Being a cult classic, fans returned to the movie week after week, this live production keeps that tradition alive. The Rocky Horror Show also holds a significant place in LGBTQIA+ history, providing a space for people to gather in an open and welcoming environment. This co-production is a perfect opportunity to connect both the MET and Theatre FCC audiences through a piece that is, above all, FUN! It's fun to watch, fun to listen to, and fun to participate in. The audience interaction, led by the cast, will honor the show’s long legacy of engagement.”

The Production Team is led by Director, Set Designer, and Ensemble Member Tad Janes, Co-Managing Director (Production & Operations) and Ensemble Member, Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Production Stage Manager and Ensemble Member Shayden Jamison, Assistant Stage Manager Astrid Waldien-Craig, and Technical Director, and Ensemble Member Cody James. The design team also includes MET Ensemble Members, Lori Boyd (Props Design), Doug Grove (Sound and Projection Design), Tabetha White (Hair/ Wig/ Make-Up Design), and Shea-Mikal Green (Intimacy Consultant). Rounding out the design team are David Loy (Musical Director), Melrose Pyne (Choreographer), Will Heyser-Paone (Lighting Design), and Madeleine Davis (Costume Design).

The cast features MET Ensemble members Eric Jones, Mallorie Stern, Joseph Waeyaert, Karli Cole, Tori Weaver, and Laura Stark. They are joined by Kyle Donovan, Will van Deventer, Jake Schwartz, Shaunghnessy Swails, Gifty Amponsem, Amari Chambers, Finn Martinez, Mallory Leembruggen, Mya Murphy, Adamarie Miranda-Ramos and Abreana Porter.

Showtimes & Tickets

The Rocky Horror Show runs from Thursday, October 31, to Saturday, November 2 at Frederick Community College’s Jack B. Kussmaul Theatre. Performances will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, with a special late-night 10:00 p.m. showing on Thursday, and a 9:00 p.m. showing on Saturday. The show has a runtime of approximately 2 hours with one 10 minute intermission.

ASL interpretation and Audio description services can be arranged through the box office.

Tickets range in price from $15 to $30, with discounts for students, seniors, and military. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (301) 694-4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office, open Tuesday to Thursday, 12 - 6 p.m., Fridays 12 - 4 p.m. and one hour before performances.

