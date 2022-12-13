THE NUTCRACKER at Ballet Theatre of Maryland

Ballet Theatre of Maryland presents The Nutcracker at Maryland Hall. Discover the wonder of this timeless holiday tradition and allow yourself to be magically swept away by the tale of the young heroine Clara and her adventures to rescue her beloved Nutcracker from the Rat Queen's evil spell. Travel with Clara through the whirling Kingdoms of Snow and Sweets to the place where the possibility of dreams, the magic of Christmas, and the wonder of the child merge to reveal her destiny. Experience the power and beauty anew as the mysterious Drosselmeier transports you and Clara back in time to capture the spirit of the holiday season through the language of dance and theatre.

You are also invited to attend the Sugar Plum Party! One hour before each Sunday performance, you can enjoy light refreshments, meet your favorite characters from the show, and explore our Nutcracker Boutique! Tickets for the Sugar Plum Party can be selected as an Add-On when purchasing your ticket for a Sunday performance of The Nutcracker.



December 10 - 18, 2022

at Maryland Hall

801 Chase St.

Annapolis, MD 21401

Purchase a Ticket!



Click here to purchase tickets!