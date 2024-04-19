Spotlight: THE SLEEPING BEAUTY at The Ballet Theatre of Maryland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet Theatre of Maryland presents The Sleeping Beauty on April 26 and 27 at Maryland Hall for the Arts. This classic story of good versus evil brings some of ballet’s most well-known scenes and dances together with a vibrant, family-friendly cast of storybook characters. This joyful production will conclude the company’s 2023-2024 season.



Enjoy Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s performances of Sleeping Beauty on April 26 at 7:30 and April 27 at 1:00 and 4:30. In-person tickets are on sale now with discounts for seniors, military, students, and children. For virtual audiences, tickets are $33 per household.



To purchase tickets or learn more, visit balletmaryland.org. BTM cautions that BalletMaryland.org and Eventbrite.com are the only official websites for purchasing tickets to performances. Ballet Theatre of Maryland is not responsible for tickets purchased through unauthorized third parties.