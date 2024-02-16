Spotlight: MOMENTUM at Ballet Theatre of Maryland

February 23-24, 2024 at Maryland Hall March 2, 2024 at PGCC Center for Performing Arts Spring forward with us for Momentum: A Mixed Bill.

World premiering works by choreographers near and far abound in this exploration of everything that classical and contemporary ballet have to offer. Over the last few years, Momentum has become a unique opportunity to celebrate the choreographic talents of our dancers. This year's program will feature 7 new choreographic works by current and former BTM dancers. You will experience world premieres by Lindsey Bell, Michael West Jr., Ashley Taylor, and Roman Mykyta. And, choreographing for the company for the very first time, Olivia Fohsz, Hannah Hanson, and Madison Sweeney will make their professional choreographic debut!