Special Offer: BACH IN BALTIMORE at First Evangelical Lutheran Church

Maestro T. Herbert Dimmock leads the full Bach in Baltimore Choir and Orchestra and four superb vocal soloists in a performance of Bach’s magnum opus, Mass in B Minor.

A grand synthesis of Bach’s every musical innovation and contribution, this monumental work is regarded as one of the supreme achievements of Western Civilization and arguably the greatest single musical piece ever written. *The alto soloist is endowed in memory of Ruth Ellen Fenton Bascom.

