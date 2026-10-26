SWEET BABY JESUS! to Open at Spotlighters Theatre

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Sweet Baby Jesus! will run November 13th - December 6th 2026 at Spotlighters Theatre. The production is written by Steve Blair and directed by Wendy Snow Walker.

The second coming of Jesus? Or is it. When a heavily pregnant Mary arrives back in her hometown of Bethlehem Maryland, rumors fly about the baby's birth. A hilarious new comedy is born this December.

Additional Information

Tickets: $25

Friday, Nov 13th - 8:00 pm - Opening Night Reception with Director & Cast following performance

Thursday, Nov 19th, 2026 - 8:00 pm - Theatre Thursday - All tickets $17

Sun, Nov 22nd 2026 - 2:00 pm - Talk Back with Playwright, Director & Cast following Matinee Performance

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 15 Hrs 51 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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