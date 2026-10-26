Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SWEET BABY JESUS! to Open at Spotlighters Theatre
Written by Steve Blair and directed by Wendy Snow Walker, the comedy will play at Spotlighters Theatre in Baltimore.
Sweet Baby Jesus! will run November 13th - December 6th 2026 at Spotlighters Theatre. The production is written by Steve Blair and directed by Wendy Snow Walker.
The second coming of Jesus? Or is it. When a heavily pregnant Mary arrives back in her hometown of Bethlehem Maryland, rumors fly about the baby's birth. A hilarious new comedy is born this December.
Additional Information
Tickets: $25
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Friday, Nov 13th - 8:00 pm - Opening Night Reception with Director & Cast following performance
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Thursday, Nov 19th, 2026 - 8:00 pm - Theatre Thursday - All tickets $17
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Sun, Nov 22nd 2026 - 2:00 pm - Talk Back with Playwright, Director & Cast following Matinee Performance
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