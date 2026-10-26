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SWEET BABY JESUS! to Open at Spotlighters Theatre

Written by Steve Blair and directed by Wendy Snow Walker, the comedy will play at Spotlighters Theatre in Baltimore.

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SWEET BABY JESUS! to Open at Spotlighters Theatre

Sweet Baby Jesus! will run November 13th - December 6th 2026 at Spotlighters Theatre. The production is written by Steve Blair and directed by Wendy Snow Walker.

The second coming of Jesus? Or is it. When a heavily pregnant Mary arrives back in her hometown of Bethlehem Maryland, rumors fly about the baby's birth. A hilarious new comedy is born this December.

Additional Information

Tickets: $25

  • Friday, Nov 13th  - 8:00 pm - Opening Night Reception with Director & Cast following performance

  • Thursday, Nov 19th, 2026 - 8:00 pm - Theatre Thursday - All tickets $17

  • Sun, Nov 22nd 2026  - 2:00 pm - Talk Back with Playwright, Director & Cast following Matinee Performance

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Upcoming Shows
Sweet Baby Jesus!
Sweet Baby Jesus!
11/13 - 12/6/2026


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