Rorschach Theatre Presents THE TOXIC AVENGER: THE MUSICAL

Rorschach Theatre's first musical follows Melvin Ferd the Third, who wants to clean up Tromaville, the most polluted town in New Jersey (just off Exit 13B on the Turnpike). Foiled by the mayor's bullies, Melvin is dumped into a vat of radioactive toxic waste, only to reemerge as The Toxic Avenger, New Jersey's first superhero. Affectionately known as Toxie, our new hero is a seven-foot mutant freak with superhuman strength and a heart as big as Newark. He's out to save New Jersey, end global warming, woo the blind librarian in town, and save the world.

Based on the cult classic Troma film, THE TOXIC AVENGER, and directed by Helen Hayes Award Winner Tracy Lynn Olivera, this show takes Rorschach's one-of-a-kind aesthetic and spins it in a whole new direction.

Classic B-movie tropes of monsters-run-amok, star-crossed lovers and comically evil politicians collide with an 80's Hair Band Rock aesthetic to tell a tale that's both gruesome and glorious. With a set design by Pointless Theatre Company's Patti Kalil and video design by 9:30 Club VJ and American University professor Kylos Brannon, audiences will be immersed in the sights and sounds of the most polluted town in New Jersey: "If the pollution doesn't kill you, the aroma will."

Under the direction of Helen Hayes Award winner and Rorschach company member emeritus Tracy Lynn Olivera, THE TOXIC AVENGER: THE MUSICAL features a cast and creative team of both emerging and established award-winning local artists.

The cast includes Ricky Drummond, Jordan Essex, Tess Higgins, Emily Levey, and Joshua Simon. The Design team include Pointless Theatre Company co-artistic director Patti Kalil (Set), Helen Hayes Award winner and frequent Rorschach collaborator Frank Labovitz (Costumes), and Rorschach company members Katie McCreary (lights) and Kylos Brannon (projections). The musical will feature music direction by Helen Hayes Award winner Jake Null and choreography by Ashleigh King (Dance) and Casey Kaleba (fights).

Through uncommon uses of environment and intimate, passionate performances, Rorschach Theatre seeks to lure its audiences beyond the limits of ordinary theatrical experience so that they may discover new elements of their own humanity.

Rorschach Theatre tells stories that allow for innovative design and visceral performances. The company treats productions as "installations" that surround the audience with the world of a play. Our work centers on the intersection of magic or impossible moments and every day human experience. Without proselytizing, it provides a complex, intellectual catalyst for self-exploration of challenging subjects.

Rorschach is a vital launching pad for emerging artists. By trusting early-career actors, directors, playwrights and designers with substantive artistic responsibilities, and surrounding them with established professionals and ample resources, the company has become an essential showcase for new talent. In addition to its regular season, Rorschach produces "Magic in Rough Spaces," an annual new play development series; "Klecksography," an annual new artist development event (for actors, local playwrights, and directors); and "Fight Camp," a stage combat training program held every summer. The company also organizes "Other People's Ink," a monthly offering of non-theatre social events that speak to the company's aesthetic.

The Helen Hayes award-winning Rorschach Theatre has produced more than fifty plays seen by tens of thousands of people in the Washington area. The company has been recognized more than a dozen times by the Helen Hayes Awards; won a Mary Goldwater Award; been a finalist for the Mayor's Arts Award; and has been the recipient of multiple grants and awards from the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities. The company's work has garnered the attention of The New York Times, The Washington Post, American Theatre magazine and National Public Radio, as well as countless local publications.

THE TOXIC AVENGER: THE MUSICAL - FACT SHEET

Book and Lyrics: Joe DiPietro

Music and Lyrics: David Bryan

Director: Tracy Lynn Olivera

Music Direction: Jake Null

Featuring: Ricky Drummond, Jordan Essex, Tess Higgins, Emily Levey, and Joshua Simon

Designers: Patti Kalil (Set), Katie McCreary (lights), Frank Labovitz (Costumes) and Kylos Brannon (Projections)

Choreography: Casey Kaleba (fights) and Ashleigh King (dance)

With: Lee Cromwell (Production Manager) and Jeremy Jackson (Associate Production Manager)

For Tickets: https://rorschachtheatre.com/tickets/

For Information: 202-399-7993 ext. 180, www.rorschachtheatre.com

Ticket Prices ($10-$40): $40 Adults / $25 Students and Seniors.

More discounts, including our limited $10 tickets can be found on our website at http://www.rorschachtheatre.com/tickets/

Location: 8641 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910

The Silver Spring Black Box is 2 blocks from the Red Line's Silver Spring Metro, with three municipal parking garages within a 2 block radius - The Wayne Avenue Parking Garage, The Town Square Parking Garage (Ellsworth Drive & Roeder Road entrances,) and the Cameron Street Parking Garage.

Performance Schedule January 31-March 1:

Fri, 1/31 @ 8pm (PWYC Preview)

Sat, 2/1 @ 8pm (PWYC Preview)

Sun, 2/2 @ 3pm (PWYC Preview)

Mon, 2/3 @ 8pm (Opening/Press)

Thurs, 2/6 @ 8PM

Fri, 2/7 @ 8PM

Sat, 2/8 @ 8PM

Sun, 2/9 @ 3PM

Thurs, 2/13 @ 8PM

Fri, 2/14 @ 8PM

Sat, 2/15 @ 8PM

Sun, 2/16 @ 3PM

Mon, 2/17 @ 8PM (Industry Night)

Thurs, 2/20 @ 8PM

Fri, 2/21 @ 8PM

Sat, 2/22 @ 8PM

Sun, 2/23 @ 3PM

Thurs, 2/27 @ 8PM

Fri, 2/28 @ 8PM

Sat, 2/29 @ 8PM

Sun, 3/1 @ 3PM





