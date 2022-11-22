Review: PLAY IS THE THING FOR GUESTS OF CSC'S CAPULET COSTUME BALL, HONORING THEATER COMPANY'S 20TH at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

Love, as well as plenty of good cheer and fine food, a celebration of a historic venue, and some scenes from ROMEO AND JULIET, all made Sat., Nov. 5th, 2022, a beauty of a night as the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (CSC) celebrated its 20th anniversary with The Capulet Costume Ball Gala.

The 200+ guests arrived on a red carpet, greeted by Shakespearean costumed performers. Highlights included such interactive "Shakespeariences" as stage combat instruction, a chance to read lines with actors portraying Romeo and Juliet, a behind-the-scenes tour of CSC, and a costume contest. In addition, guests enjoyed screenings of "A Day in the Life of an Actor" video, live music and entertainment from singers and a string band, and a presentation of the famed "Wherefore art thou Romeo?" balcony scene from Romeo and Juliet with CSC company members Lauren Davis and Gerrad Alex Taylor.

Notable RSVPs included members of the Maryland General Assembly, as well as City of Baltimore officials, civic and community leaders. Baltimore City Comptroller and CSC Board Member Bill Henry presents citations on behalf of Mayor Brandon Scott.

One special highlight featured CSC Producing Executive Director Lesley Malin and Founding Artistic Director Ian Gallanar who announced the introduction of "BEYOND THE WALLS," which will bring touring Shakespeare productions to every corner of the state of Maryland by 2027. BEYOND THE WALLS is scheduled to debut following a fundraising campaign and acquisition of a trailer dubbed "The Shakespeare Wagon" that converts to a stage for touring purposes, set below a circus tent, with a pilot program in 2023. The Wagon will be scheduled for multi-week sit-downs in locations throughout Maryland, providing opportunities for performance, education, community engagement and discourse, according to Mr. Gallanar.

Said CSC Communications Manager Jalen Lee, "We'll bring exciting arts opportunities to neighborhoods in our region - to make our interaction with our community a two-way street. We not only ask people to come to our home (at our Downtown Baltimore location), we go to their homes. We'll present Shakespeare, other theater works and other art in unexpected ways that include people into the process."

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company is Maryland's leading classical theater company, founded in 2002, now with a 266-seat award-winning thrust-stage theater housed in an old Downtown Baltimore bank building at the corner of Calvert and Redwood. Next door to the theatre and linked are its administrative offices and The Studio at the CSC, which serves as a classroom, rehearsal space, and alternative performance area. CSC's summertime outdoor home is in nearby Ellicott City and features performances and education programming at the PFI Historic .CSC presents a full season annually of professional productions of Shakespeare plays, along with more recent classics such as RAISIN IN THE SUN. To learn more, visit www.ChesapeakeShakespeareCompany.com or call the box office at 410.244.8570.