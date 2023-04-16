Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: GREASE at Toby's Is Slick Production

Dinner Theater in Columbia offers "Summer Lovin'" and other favorites.

Apr. 16, 2023  

Despite GREASE being an American anthem to peer pressure, its lack of actual plot, with songs that aren't in any way contiguous to one another, it remains a perennial favorite with theaters and theater-goers. The songs themselves are inarguably catchy, singable for parties and karaoke, and have gotten regular airplay since the 1979 Olivia Newton-John/ John Travolta movie was released. My companion, who's never seen any version of GREASE, including the Paramount blockbuster, is surprised to recognize many of the numbers anyway.

GREASE, originally conceived by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey in Chicago in 1971, was a dark, Chicago-specific social commentary, including classism and ethnic group rivalries. It contained shock-value swearing, violence, ethnic slurs and anger. Most of the teeth- and six songs- were removed from GREASE for its 1973 Broadway debut, and the 1979 movie further tamed it, in order to achieve a PG rating. Even Sandy's Polish last name was changed. Even so, raunchy locker-room style sexual humor, underaged drinking, sleepovers, cars, bullying, image, gang violence and school athletics seem to be inescapable American high school themes, so although the show is set in the '50s, and one might think we've made significant progress since then, certain themes remain uncomfortably relevant.

Playing the lead Danny Zuko, Toby's newly acquired stud Patrick Gover, who has in previous roles displayed singing and acting chops, also exercises his comic timing in this role. Cassie Saunders is not only sweet and bewildered as Sandy Dumbrowski, but also does justice to the made-for-the-movie Olivia Newton-John power ballad "Hopelessly Devoted To You." Brandon Bedore as Doody is a loveable goofball, and his feature song "Those Magic Changes," is charming, with a fun bass riff in that number, thanks to bassist Michael Kellam. Director/Choreographer Mark Minnick has developed multi-leveled group movement for the number that's a delight to watch. Toby's regular Jeffrey Shankle is cheesy goodness as oily DJ- dance emcee Vince Fontaine. A whopping seven new cast members make their Toby's debut with this production, including Toby's newcomer Asia-Lige' Arnold, who makes a perfectly persnickety Miss Lynch and a stunningly powerful Teen Angel. Also new to Toby's is Emily Flack, who imbues Frenchy with pluck and a hint of disappointment. Alicia Osborn, playing spitfire Rizzo, delivers a powerful rendition of "There Are Worse Things I Could Do." Calvin Malone as Kenickie is very expressive, conveying hurt during bitter sparring with love-interest Rizzo. Candace Foreman, appearing all too briefly as Cha-Cha DiGregorio, is a performer I hope to see often at Toby's. As Marty, Caelen Williams debuts at Toby's, leading "Freddy My Love" with confidence and sass. The fabulously mobile Joey Ellinghaus, whom I've been waiting to see in bigger roles, shines as Sonny, the extra horny horndog of the Burger Shop Boys. His physical antics are engaging and comical, giving Sonny over-the-top squirreliness. Roger "Rump" and Jan develop quirky personalities thanks to the talent of Tony Lemus, another new face at Toby's, and the versatile Lydia Gifford, whom we first saw at Toby's in ROCKY.

Kudos to Choreographer and Director Mark Minnick- "Hand Jive" looks especially crisp and energetic. Minnick's skill with blocking and choreography ensures the in-the-round audience is treated to excellent angles on all the action. Group numbers frequently feature rings and pinwheels whirling like greased cogs. Music Director and Orchestra Conductor Ross Scott Rawlings brings harmonic strength to each of the numbers, and Charlene McDaniels on Tenor Sax serves several moments of brass brilliance.

The interior of Toby's features projections on the screens all around, giving us views of yearbook pages. The pre-show music, sock-hop doo-wop, sets the mood. Interstitial projections, by Projections Designers David A. Hopkins and Jimmy Engelkemier, keep the audience engaged and permit the physical set to be just a few communicative pieces. Costumer Designer Janine Sunday creates a Norman Rockwell malt shop picture of period color and style.

GREASE, perhaps edgier than you remember, is an exuberantly produced spectacle with undeniably excellent musical numbers. Keeping in mind that GREASE originally had more in common with Heathers than Happy Days, release your idea of it as 'wholesome, lighthearted' fun. Embrace the grit, hustle over to start "Shakin' At The High School Hop" and enjoy the experience one of these "Summer Nights" before it closes

GREASE plays at Toby's through June 11th . The following production, ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, runs June 16th through August 20th, to be followed by SISTER ACT.

Toby's Dinner Theatre is in Columbia, Maryland, easily accessed from 29 Southbound, with plenty of free parking all around the building.

Photo: From Left: Pink Ladies, Cassie Saunders as Sandy, Patrick Gover as Danny, Burger Shop Boys

Photo Credit: Jeri Tidwell Photography

Toby's Dinner Theatre of Columbia

5900 Symphony Woods Road

Columbia, MD 21044

For additional information including pricing, buffet menu and directions, visit Click Here.

For tickets, phone the box office at 410-730-8311, 301-596-6161 or 1-800-88-TOBYS 10 am - 9 pm. Doors open at 6pm Tuesday through Saturday evenings, with dinner from 6:30-7:20 for an 8 pm showtime. Wednesday and Sunday Matinees, the buffet is 10:30-11:50 am for a 12:30 pm show. Sunday evening supper is at 5:30 pm, with a 7 pm showtime. The show runs about two hours, fifteen minutes, including a 20 minute intermission.

Final Factoid: Rydell High was named for rock-n-roll icon Bobby Rydell, whose songs include Dream Lover, Wild One and A World Without Love.




