MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Join In Live on a Holiday Tradition At Toby's In Columbia

I grew up watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on television, followed by the black-and-white movie Miracle on 34th Street, starring Natalie Wood, which I just loved. Toby’s Dinner And Show in Columbia, MD, presents Meredith Wilson’s Miracle On 34th Street, the Musical through January 7th, 2024, and it’s a fun holiday outing that gives the feel of New York City in December. Dress up for the occasion if you wish, and step into a traditional holiday favorite, live and in full color.

Mr. Meredith Wilson, the playwright who penned The Unsinkable Molly Brown and The Music Man, is also responsible for book, music and lyrics to Here’s Love, the stage musical based on the 1947 film Miracle On 34th Street, screenplay by George Seaton. Here’s Love made its debut on Broadway in 1963. It was titled Here’s Love rather than Miracle …etc., the Musical for reasons which may include hope for longer runs during non-holiday months. The ‘47 movie, in fact, was released in May, because the studio head insisted more folk go to the movies in warm weather. The Christmas aspect was downplayed in the promotional media. Nowadays, however, theatrical organizations who perform Here’s Love as a holiday-time offering, sensibly call it Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical, occasionally adding (originally titled Here’s Love) in small letters.

The show’s opening number, “Big Ca-lown Balloons,” feels very parade-like, and is saturated in rich hues. Director Shawn Kettering keeps the action lively, and Choreographer Mark Minnick creates group dance numbers that allow everyone, including the youngsters, to shine. Scenic Designer David A. Hopkins uses minimal standing set pieces, relying instead on evocative furniture for each sequence. Projections on the screens around the room do a quietly effective job of setting the scene, particularly of NYC’s downtown. The sound quality is good, and I can hear all the dialogue clearly. The live band, conducted tonight by Nathan Scavilla, sounds excellent. I particularly enjoy the woodwind work of Katie Ravenwood.

Costume Designer Sarah King gives the cast individual looks with an overall uniform feel and the result is sumptuous and splendid. The attention to detail in the overall look of each performer is impressive. From shoes to coats and hats, everything the actors wear would be at home on carolers or a Christmas card. I especially admire the wonderful hairstyles by Wig Designers Janine Sunday and Jayson Kueberth. The Sunday-best style of costuming in the courtroom scenes is remarkable.

The actors make much of their musical numbers. The songs themselves are mostly unmemorable, one of the best being “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas,” a pretty song, written by Meredith independently of the musical in 1951, overshadowed in the show by blending it with “Pine Cones and Holly Berries.”

The performers, however, are very nice to listen to and watch, each one of them. Heather Marie Beck is wonderful as Doris. Her straight-backed posture effectively conveys her comfort with a position of authority, while her expressive face flickers with conflicting feelings. Her singing voice is lovely, and she has genuine chemistry with Susan, played by Hazel Vogel, who debuts at Toby’s, and is very confident with her scenes and displays strong vocals to boot. Their duet, “Arm In Arm,” is one of my favorite numbers in the show. Also an excellent performer is young Dylan Iwanczuk, who plays Thomas Mara Jr., and is more believable than the youngster in the movie playing the same role. Jordyn Polk is simply charming as the little Dutch girl Henrika who insists Sinter Klaus will understand her.

In the role of Fred Gaily, Jeffrey Shankle is solid both as an actor and a vocalist, but constrained by the script to be kind of a jerk about “dames,” particularly in the song “She Hadda Go Back.” He’s irritatingly convincing, but it dampens his appeal as a romantic lead. His duet with Vogel as Susan, “My Wish,” however, is sweet and tender. As Marvin Shellhammer, David James is fabulously flustered, and his number, “Plastic Alligators,” is great fun, despite having no plot relevance. Shane Lowry, playing Mr. Sawyer, is sour and hilarious, and as Judge Martin Group, David Bosley Reynolds is entertainingly befuddled.

Of course, crucial to any production of Miracle… is casting a believable Kris Kringle. Robert Biedermann makes a terrific Santa Claus and has the vocal prowess to make listening to him in speech and song a real treat. From his first onstage moments correcting a miniature reindeer display to his final appearance in a splendid sleigh, he’s a delight, including the show’s signature song with the cast, “Here’s Love.”

In fact, I like everything about this production except the script. In theory, it’s a heartwarming story about a little girl and her mother finding magic and the inherent good nature of humanity. This was more or less the message of the movie. The stage show, however, which offers just a single significant women’s role, is awash in chauvanistic sentiment, mostly from the male romantic lead. Infantilizing women is one of my least favorite forms of disrespect, so the song “Look, Little Girl” irritates me twice before the end of Act I. If these are not the sort of things you’d notice, or let bother you, you may love this show.

Though the ending is somewhat abrupt and the show lacks a definitive closing number, Kris Kringle’s final appearance is a distinct visual treat and makes the younger folk in the audience clap and cheer with delight. The performance is earnest and heartwarming, and a visual treat, with a happy helping of nostalgia for those who, like me, grew up loving the sweet, old-fashioned film.

MIRACLE ON 34th STREET plays at Toby’s through January 7th, 2024. The following production, A CHORUS LINE, is slated to run January 12th through March 10th 2024, appearing at Toby’s for the first time in 40 years. The rest of 2024 includes BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, JERSEY BOYS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY and THE SOUND OF MUSIC.

Toby’s Dinner Theatre is in Columbia, Maryland, easily accessed from 29 Southbound, with free parking all around the building.

Final Factoid: For no discernable reason, in the stage musical, Meredith Wilson changed the male lead’s name from “Fred Gayley” to “Fred Gaily.”