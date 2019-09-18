Photo Flash: First Look at PROOF at Everyman Theatre

Proof recently opened at Everyman Theatre and we've got a first look! Check out photos from the production below!

When it comes to genius... where's the proof? Everyman Theatre proudly presents Tony and Pulitzer Award-winning Proof, a time-honored classic in the 20th-century American theatre Canon. Directed by Resident Company Member Paige Hernandez (Queens Girl in the World/Queens Girl in Africa), the show runs from September 3 - October 6, 2019.

Catherine (new Resident Company Member Katie Kleiger) has inherited her late father's house, hundreds of his notebooks, and his mathematical genius. Terrified she also inherited his psychosis, she allows one of his devout students to comb through the writings. When he discovers a revolutionary proof in one of the notebooks, Catherine must face new questions from her past and risk, for the first time, revealing who she truly is to the world and herself.

The play returns to the Everyman stage after its ground-breaking success at the original Charles Street theatre in 2003. After her breakout role as Catherine in 2003, Everyman Resident Company member Megan Anderson returns to play Catherine's older sister Claire. Resident Set Designer Daniel Ettinger reimagines a new environment that visually animates the mystery and emotion of Catherine's inner life through technological updates previously unavailable in 2003.

Check out the photos below!



Katie Kleiger as Catherine, Jeremy Keith Hunter as Hal



Katie Kleiger as Catherine



Katie Kleiger as Catherine, Bruce Randolph Nelson as Robert



Katie Kleiger as Catherine, Megan Anderson as Claire



Katie Kleiger as Catherine, Jeremy Keith Hunter as Hal



Bruce Randolph Nelson as Robert, Katie Kleiger as Catherine



Katie Kleiger as Catherine, Megan Anderson as Claire, Jeremy Keith Hunter as Hal



Jeremy Keith Hunter as Hal, Katie Kleiger as Catherine, Bruce Randolph Nelson as Robert



Bruce Randolph Nelson as Robert



Bruce Randolph Nelson as Robert ; Jeremy Keith Hunter as Hal ; Katie Kleiger as Catherine ; Megan Anderson as Claire