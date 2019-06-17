Photo Flash: A First Look at MAMMA MIA! At The WayÂ Off BroadwayÂ DinnerÂ Theatre

Over 60 million people have seen this worldwide phenomenon and for its 25th Anniversary Season, Way Off Broadway is bringing this international sensation to the Frederick stage for the very first time. ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father.

This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

Way Off Broadway's production of the smash hit international sensation runs through August 24th.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You