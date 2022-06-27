Olney Theatre Finalizes Performers and Themes For Outdoor Cabaret Series

Olney Theatre Center has updated its summer schedule for Olney Outdoors with the full schedule and roster of performers featured in its Cabaret concert series which runs on most Friday nights begininng July 8 - August 19. Each cabaret carries a theme or features popular artist that the performers cater their numbers to. Interpreting those themes will be a roster of local stars including Nova Y. Payton, Tracy Olivera, Donna Migliaccio, and Gregory Maheu.

Said Kevin McAllister, Olney's Director of Curated Programs, "Our audiences last summer demonstrated that they love a good theme. Centering the programming around artists and eras that promise a good time sets the vibe we're going for in all of the Olney Outdoors programs, whether it's Jazz, Cabaret, or programs for Kids and Families. It's summer. Time for joy."

The 2022 installment of Olney Outdoors prompted Bethesda Magazine to name it "Best Theatre Reopening" in their Best of Bethesda 2022 issue.Tickets for the Cabarets are $35. Other Olney Outdoors events range from Free - $40, depending on the event and are available now at olneytheatre.org/outdoors2022.

As Olney Theatre continues to prioritize access, all Olney Outdoors events are part of the First Time Free initiative - where new patrons to Olney Theatre Center can claim 4 free tickets to their first event by using the code 1stTimeFree.

Cabaret Schedule and Performers

Seating is general admission with options for picnicking, bleachers, and chairs. All events begin at 7:30 pm except where noted:

FRIDAY, JULY 8 - 70's Rock n' Roll

70s rockers like Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Pink Floyd, TOTO, Tom Petty, Elton John, the Eagles, and Marvin Gaye were always up for a good time. So are Ines Nassara, Maria Egler, and John Sygar, as they belt out the hits beloved first by the "Me" generation and now adored by all. Bell bottoms, wide lapels, and tube tops are optional.

FRIDAY, JULY 15 - A Tribute to Carole King

Rescheduled from May, Nova Y. Payton, the star of Ford's Theatre's Grace is joined by Karen Vincent to cover works from the acclaimed singer/songwriter's unmatched career of hits including "I Feel The Earth Move," "You've Got A Friend," "Natural Woman" and more. Nova and Karen will belt out the tunes that have created multiple generations of fans.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5 - Latin Celebration

It's an evening saluting the songs and artists that have made Latin music an essential part of the American musical canon. Join us for a tribute to Latino/a artists including Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Selena and more. Performers include local stars Mauricio Pita, Jonathan Atkinson, Jyline Carranza, Chris Urquiaga (JChris), and Elena Lacayo.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 - Celebration of Billy Joel and Stevie Wonder

One's known as "The Piano Man" the other completely redefined R&B, funk, soul and pop through his use of electronic keyboards. Together, it's hard to name an area of popular music of the last 40 years that is untouched by the influence of either Billy Joel or Stevie Wonder. We'd never say its a competition between the Poet Laureate of Long Island and the original Motown Superstar, but no matter who's your favorite, everybody wins! Featuring performers Tracy Olivera, Calvin McCullough, Derrick Truby and maestro Christopher Youstra.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19 - Celebration of Sondheim

There simply hasn't been a composer for the American theatre in the last 70 years with a greater impact than Stephen Sondheim. Our Kander and Ebb's Cabaret stars Donna Migliaccio and Gregory Maheu lead the way along with Katie Mariko Murray, and John Leslie Wolfe covering numbers West Side Story, Company, Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, and more!