New Indigenous Art Gallery Opens At Baltimore Center Stage

Baltimore Center Stage (BCS), in partnership with the Baltimore American Indian Center (BAIC), has announced the opening of a new Indigenous Art Gallery at Baltimore Center Stage. This gallery showcases some of the region's finest contemporary local Native American artists, and highlights the core tenets that Native people are still here, Native people are diverse, and that Native art and practices are connected throughout time. The gallery is free and open to the public during regular box office hours at BCS.

"The Indigenous Art Gallery makes erased histories visible while honoring the tradition and legacies of the Piscataway, Susquehannock, Lenape, and Lumbee peoples and the many Indigenous peoples who care for our lands and waterways today," noted Annalisa Dias, Director of Artistic Partnerships and Innovation at BCS. "We walk in immense gratitude to the Baltimore American Indian Center for their ongoing trust and collaboration on this project and more. We look forward to deepening our collaboration for years to come."

"Indigenous art embodies decolonization, incorporates history, past, presence, future, family, economically marginalized communities, and confronts environmental issues, through a balance of beauty, tradition and innovation," said Tomalita Peterson, Executive Board Secretary at Baltimore American Indian Center. "We are deeply honored for this opportunity to work side by side with Baltimore Center Stage to showcase some of our finest contemporary local Native American artists."

The new gallery aims to highlight the fact that BCS' land acknowledgment, a practice of acknowledging the traditional Indigenous stewards of the land on which the theater works at the beginning of public events and in written public materials, is more than just a symbolic gesture; it showcases the vibrant and diverse works of contemporary Native artists in the Baltimore community, highlighting their unique perspectives and creative expressions. BCS has worked with partners at the BAIC to deepen relationships with local Native artists: the gallery features artworks by Baltimore Native artists Judy TallWing (Apache), Ashley Minner (Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina), Joshua Webster (Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina), Dean Tonto Cox (Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina), and Tanelle Schrock (Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina).

"Baltimore Center Stage strives to be a crossroads where people from all backgrounds across the many communities in Greater Baltimore can gather and find a cultural home through art. With that mission, we as an institution recognize the responsibility to make this space a place where Indigenous culture bearers, artists, artisans, makers, and their kin can thrive," added Adam Frank, Managing Director at BCS.

Admission to the Indigenous Art Gallery is free to the public and open during regular BCS box office hours, Tuesday through Friday, 12PM to 6PM.