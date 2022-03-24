Mount Vernon Virtuosi Presents Cellist Amit Peled As Featured Soloist in FROM HEART TO HEART

Renowned cellist Amit Peled appears as soloist and conductor with the Mount Vernon Virtuosi for a Mother's Day celebration concert From Heart to Heart on Friday, May 6 at 12:00pm at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, MD; Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 4:00pm at the Spencerville Church in Silver Spring, MD; and May 8, 2022 at 11:00am and 2:00pm at Bender JCC of Greater Washington in Rockville, MD.

Peled is featured as soloist in Nadia Boulanger's Three Pieces for Cello and Piano, and then leads the orchestra from the podium in Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel's String Quartet in E-flat Major, Florence Price's Andante Moderato from String Quartet in G Major, and Giacomo Puccini's Crisantemi. The Sunday, May 8 concert at 11:00am is open to all ages and geared specifically for families with young children.

On Friday, April 29, 2022, Amit Peled releases his next album, Solus et una, on CTM Classics. A follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2018 album Bach Vol. 1, Solus et una features J.S. Bach's Suites Nos. 4 and 5 for Violoncello Solo, plus a brand new cello choir arrangement of the Andante from Brahms' Symphony No. 3, performed by the Mount Vernon Virtuosi cellos. Suites Nos. 4 and 5 were recorded and engineered by six-time Grammy Award-winning recording producer Da-Hong Seetoo. The Allemande from Bach's Suite No. 5 is out now as a single.

Concert Information

From Heart to Heart

Friday, May 6, 2022 at 12:00pm

Enoch Pratt Free Library | 400 Cathedral St | Baltimore, MD

Tickets: Free, donations encouraged

Link: https://www.mountvernonvirtuosi.com/2021-2022-season

Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 4:00pm

Spencerville Church | 16325 New Hampshire Ave | Silver Spring, MD

Tickets: Free, donations encouraged

Link: https://www.mountvernonvirtuosi.com/2021-2022-season

Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 11:00am (Family Concert)

Bender JCC of Greater Washington | 6125 Montrose Rd | Rockville, MD

Tickets: Free, donations encouraged

Link: https://www.mountvernonvirtuosi.com/2021-2022-season

Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 2:00pm

Bender JCC of Greater Washington | 6125 Montrose Rd | Rockville, MD

Tickets: Free, donations encouraged

Link: https://www.mountvernonvirtuosi.com/2021-2022-season

Program:

FANNY MENDELSSOHN HENSEL: String Quartet in E-flat Major

FLORENCE PRICE: Andante Moderato from String Quartet in G Major

NADIA BOULANGER: Three Pieces for Cello and Piano (arr. for Cello and Strings)

Amit Peled, cello

GIACOMO PUCCINI: Crisantemi