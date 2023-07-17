Maryland Opera Reveals 2023-2024 Season Celebrating its Roots and Nurturing Opera's Future

A look at the exciting lineup of performances and events.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Click Here’s sixth season opens with “L’Amour, Toujours l’Amour” featuring fully staged scenes and acts from Roméo et Juliette, Werther, and Faust on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer on Charles Street in North Baltimore.  Tickets are $50-$75. 

 

Maryland Opera will present “Sounds of the Season,” a holiday themed program featuring two internationally renowned singers in a variety of operatic and holiday favorites as well as selections from The Magic Flute performed by alumni of the Maryland Opera Summer Camp, on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Boordy Vineyards in Hydes, MD and Sunday, December 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.  Tickets are $30. 

 

In the new year, Maryland Opera will celebrate the incredible contributions of generous supporters of the arts with its “Heritage Series.”  On Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 3:00 p.m., we will honor Pat Ozborn and the Opera Volunteers at Grace United Methodist Church on Charles Street.  On Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 3:00 p.m., we will honor Barbara Hecht at Beth El Congregation in Pikesville. Repertoire will feature three magnificent singers in grand opera and operetta repertoire, semi-staged and accompanied by a chamber orchestra.  Tickets are $30. 

 

The season will culminate in Maryland Opera’s first full opera: Tosca in its entirety will be presented fully staged and costumed with an international cast of singers.  The performance will be Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer.  Tickets are $50-$75.   

 

Discount ticket bundles are available for the November and April performances and the two Heritage Series Concerts.  Maryland Opera also offers half-price student tickets to all of its performances. 

 

More information and tickets are available on the Maryland Opera website, Click Here, or by calling 484-678-6041, and at the door on the day of the performance.  Seating is limited, though, so advance orders are recommended.   

 

“Our productions next season will include elements that reflect past performances and personalities as we look to a sustainable and vital future,” said James Harp.  “I am especially proud to announce the long-standing fruition of our dreams – a full production of Tosca!  This glorious event will feature internationally renowned principal artists and, in keeping with our commitment to our community, a Baltimore-based chorus and orchestra.  This is truly a dream realized, and one that continues the great efforts of our previous incarnations and points to a glorious future.  Please join us for a magnificent season of grand opera!” 

 

For more information, visit Click Here

COMPLETE EVENT DETAILS 

 

L’Amour, Toujour l’Amour 

Saturday, November 11, 2023 7:00 p.m. 

Church of the Redeemer 

5603 North Charles Street 

Baltimore, MD 21210 

 

Program: 

Acts and scenes from  

Werther by Jules Massenet 

Roméo et Juliette by Charles Gounod, including the “Balcony Scene” 

Faust by Charles Gounod including the Final Act.   

 

 

Sounds of the Season 

Friday, December 15, 2022 7:00 p.m. 

Boordy Vineyards 

12820 Long Green Pike 

Hydes, MD 21082 

 

Sunday, December 17, 2022 3:00 p.m. 

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church 

1900 St. Paul Street 

Baltimore, MD 21218 

 

 

Heritage Series 

Honoring Pat Ozborn and the Opera Volunteers 

Sunday, February 18, 2024 3:00 p.m. 

Grace United Methodist Church 

5407 North Charles Street 

Baltimore, MD 21210 

 

Honoring Barbara Hecht 

Sunday, March 17, 2024 3:00 p.m. 

Beth El Congregation 

8101 Park Heights Avenue 

Baltimore, MD 21208 

 

 

Tosca 

Saturday, April 13, 2024 7:00 p.m. 

Church of the Redeemer 

5603 North Charles Street 

Baltimore, MD 21210 

 

Music by Giacomo Puccini | Libretto by Luigi Illica & Giuseppe Giacosa 

About Maryland Opera 

Maryland Opera offers quality opera performances, innovative artistry, support for social awareness and change, education and outreach programming, commitment to underserved communities, and a vehicle for talented young vocalists to follow their dreams.  Maryland Opera builds on Baltimore’s century-old opera tradition that garnered critical acclaim for grand productions that featured opera’s greatest celebrities. 

 

Maryland Opera is passionately invested in bringing the excitement and beauty of live opera–traditional programming as well as innovative and modern approaches–to diverse audiences, including historically underserved audiences throughout Maryland.  They do so through numerous outreach programs, including Opera-to-Go, Opera Cares and Opera Camp. 




