Maryland Ensemble Theatre Will Present EVERY BRILLIANT THING This Spring

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Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) concludes its 2025–2026 MainStage season with “Every Brilliant Thing,” a deeply moving and unexpectedly joyful theatrical experience by Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe, directed by Tad Janes. The production runs May 15 through June 14, 2026.

At once a transcendent coming-of-age story and a call to connection, “Every Brilliant Thing” is a warm, funny and heart-wrenching exploration of how depression shapes a family — and the small, beautiful moments that make life worth living. Told through a uniquely intimate and interactive style, the play invites audiences to become part of the storytelling, making each performance a one-of-a-kind experience.

In a distinctive approach, MET's production features a rotating cast of three performers, each bringing their own voice and perspective to the role. Jeremy Myers* performs May 15, 30, June 4, 5 and 14; Shea-Mikal Green* performs May 14, 23, 29, June 6, 11 and 12; and Nadia Palacios performs May 16, 22, 31, June 7 and 13.

Directed by Tad Janes*, the creative team includes Stage Manager Shayden Jamison*, Assistant Stage Manager Hellen Gutierrez, Set Designer Cody James*, Lighting Designer Shayden Jamison*, Sound Designer Kevin Lloyd* and Properties Designer Lori Boyd.​

(*Denotes MET Ensemble Member)

The production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Content advisory: “Every Brilliant Thing” explores themes of mental health and grief, including depictions of depression, self-harm and suicide.

An ASL-interpreted performance will take place Friday, May 22, 2026.

As the final MainStage production of MET's season, “Every Brilliant Thing” offers a poignant and uplifting conclusion — reminding audiences of the power of community, connection and the simple joys that carry us through even the darkest times.

SHOWTIMES & TICKETS

Dates: May 15 - June 14, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Location: Maryland Ensemble Theatre – 31 W Patrick Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Tickets: $7-$36 each

Available online at www.marylandensemble.org, by phone at (301) 694-4744, or in person at the MET Box Office: Tues–Thurs: 12–6 p.m., Friday: 12–4 p.m., and one hour before showtime.