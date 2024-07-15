Maryland Ensemble Theatre Receives Our Town Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET), downtown Frederick's professional theatre and nonprofit performing arts organization, has been approved for a $39,500 Our Town grant award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

This award will support the development and production of First Gen (Working Title), MET's latest devised original show sharing the stories of the community's immigration experiences. MET is one of 68 grant awardees nationwide that the NEA has approved in the $5M Our Town category.

These creative placemaking grants support projects that integrate arts, culture, and design activities into local efforts to strengthen and authentically engage communities, center equity, advance artful lives, and lay the groundwork for long-term systems change.

“Projects like MET's First Gen exemplify the creativity and care with which communities are telling their stories, creating connection, and responding to challenges and opportunities in their communities—all through the arts,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “So many aspects of our communities such as cultural vitality, health and wellbeing, infrastructure, and the economy are advanced and improved through investments in art and design, and the National Endowment for the Arts is committed to ensuring people across the country benefit.”

“Being recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as a grant recipient for the kind of original work that we've been creating since day one is a massive accomplishment”, said MET's Producing Artistic Director, Tad Janes. “As a community first ensemble, we believe that every community member deserves to see themselves represented on stage, and we are dedicated to telling the stories of our community. Like with our other devised shows such as Ruby Slippers, Exuviae and South & Saints, our production team will work in close collaboration with community members sharing their stories to ethically and artistically deliver a thought-provoking, community centered show. We look forward to working with the NEA and appreciate the agency's support for this project. We are also very excited to be working with community partners such as the Asian American Center of Frederick and the Frederick County Immigrant Affairs Commission.”

First Gen will be a MET MainStage production included in the 2025-2026 season. Due to the fund match required for this award, MET is seeking sponsors to support the show's production. Anyone wishing to sponsor this show, give a donation, or share their immigration story should contact Andrea Baker, MET's Co-Managing Director (Development & Engagement) at abaker@marylandensemble.org. Tickets to see First Gen will be available beginning on July 1, 2025.

For more information on the projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

