Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents THE REVOLUTIONISTS

Maryland Ensemble Theatre's Mainstage raises the curtain on it's 24th Season with the side-splitting satire The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson. Associate Artist Director Gené Fouché directs MET's first production for an in-person audience in their Mainstage space since March 2020. Running September 17 - October 17, audiences are sure to love laughing together at this thought-provoking comedy set during the French Revolution's reign of terror.

The Revolutionists presents a true story, or a total fiction, in which Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy by Lauren Gunderson is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. The show features MET Company Members Lisa Burl as Olympe, Mikayla Domingo as Charlotte, Jennifer Pagano as Marie; and Rachel Manu as Marianne.