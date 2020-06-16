Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents CATOCTIN SLAVESPEAK by Elayne Bond Hyman

In observance of Emancipation Day, Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) is proud to present a live reading of Catoctin SlaveSpeak by Elayne Bond Hyman on Friday, June 19 at 7:30 pm. Catoctin SlaveSpeak is a collection of narrative poems told through the voices of enslaved Africans, and their enslaved descendants, who were imported to work at the Catoctin Iron Furnace in Thurmont, MD.

Based on available archaeological and forensic anthropological evidence resulting from studies conducted on behalf of the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, Catoctin Slavespeak gives a voice to a heretofore voiceless, often ignored and uncredited segment of Maryland's historic population. The event features an incredible cast, including playwright Elayne Bond Hyman, Rona Mensah, Ray Hatch, Kimberly Donahue-Rick, Richard Johnson, Zachary Leo Harris, Julie Herber, and Tad Janes. This poetic, artistic, and emotional piece aims to foster a new conversation about those upon whose backs the foundation of the State of Maryland rests.

The reading, slated to be MET's first event performed for an in-person audience since the start of the pandemic, will take place outdoors in the FSK Hotel parking lot at 31 West Patrick Street. Audience members are required to wear masks and there will be an eight feet space between the stage and the crowd. The event is free for all to attend, with audience members encouraged to bring their own chairs. In the event of inclement weather, the reading will be closed off to physical attendees and streamed live on MET's Facebook page at the originally scheduled performance time, June 19 at 7:30 pm.

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Writer: Elayne Bond Hyman

Production Stage Manager: Melynda Burdette Wintrol

Technical Director: Stephen Craig



CAST:

Elayne Bond Hyman

Rona Mensah

Ray Hatch

Kimberly Donahue-Rick

Richard Johnson

Zachary Leo Harris

Julie Herber

Tad Janes

